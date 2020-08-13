This story will be updated.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in the Penobscot River on Thursday morning.





A man and woman attempted to evade police after allegedly robbing a Milford residence, according to Maine State Police.

The woman escaped into the surrounding woods and was later found by police using a tracking dog. The trained dog also led police to the river, where someone in a Maine Forest Service helicopter spotted the man in the river near the Penobscot Nation Reservation.

He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. and brought to a hospital for apparent injuries.

Locals who watched the event unfold from Riverside Park in Old Town said authorities had been searching the area since about 10 a.m.

The names of the suspects and details about possible charges have not been released.

Last week, authorities pulled another man out of the river who allegedly assaulted someone earlier in the day. He was taken to the hospital, and charges had not been determined.