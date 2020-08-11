A Penobscot County man allegedly telephoned the Patten town office and threatened to kill a firefighter for allegedly cutting him off and then went on threatening tirades against police and court officials in separate phone calls on Tuesday.

State police alleged that 49-year-old Fred Whitney of Patten placed the call to the town office shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and made several calls afterwards to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine District Court saying that he was no longer coming to his court appearances and if any law enforcement showed up at his residence he would shoot them, state police said.

State police from Troop F and state police tactical and crisis negotiation teams arrested Whitney without incident later at about 4:25 p.m., charging him with terrorizing and disorderly conduct, state police said. He was held without bail at Penobscot County Jail and is due to appear in District Court in Millinocket on Wednesday.