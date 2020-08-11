A man target-shooting near a disc golf course is being sued for shooting someone in the face who was playing on the course in Turner two years ago, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Cameron D. Hart of Lewiston filed a complaint in Androscoggin County Superior Court last month alleging negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery against Troy Jordan. Hart said he had been playing Frisbee golf at Steven’s Mountain View Disc Course on Pearl Road in Turner on Aug. 5, 2018, with friends when they heard gunshots and began yelling to get the shooting to cease. It paused briefly with several shots fired at the golfers and one hitting Hart in the face, the Sun Journal reported.

Although Jordan agreed that he was shooting at targets, he denied that anyone yelled to stop the shooting. He denied that Hart tried to avoid the gunfire because Jordan didn’t have enough information or knowledge about that to determine whether it was true, according to his answer to Hart’s complaint, the Sun Journal reported.

Jordan denies any negligence. He seeks to have the complaint dismissed and for costs and fees to be awarded to him. Maine State Police told WGME-TV after the incident that Jordan (while declining to name him at that time) had been shooting at targets on his Pearl Road property and that a bullet likely ricocheted off another object.





They said Hart was several hundred feet away from where Jordan was shooting.