Two Aroostook County women died when the SUV they were in went off Interstate 95 into a ditch and some trees before catching fire in Island Falls on Monday, state police said.

Colleen Collins, 35, of Presque Isle, and Mary Michaud, 62, of Van Buren, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. A third person, 42-year-old Keith Michaud of Van Buren, was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries, state police said.

The sports utility vehicle was northbound when it went off the road. Due to the damage to the vehicle police were unable to tell what kind of SUV it was or whether the occupants were wearing seat belts, state police said.