A Union man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash in Belfast.

Jon David Gleason, 42, was driving a 1997 Ford van towing a trailer loaded with a riding lawnmower on Route 3 about 4 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled over, according to Dean Jackson, the deputy chief of the Belfast Police Department.

Gleason died at the scene, Jackson said.

No other information was released.