A new electronic database will help the public remotely access most civil cases and family matters in Bangor District Court and Penobscot County Superior Court of Bangor starting this fall.

The Maine eCourts system, which first became available in traffic cases in Maine district courts statewide in fall 2018, will allow parties to electronically file or review case documents and pay court fees and fines online, the administrative offices of the Maine Judicial Branch said in a statement released on Friday.

Part of an effort to make all court cases in all trial courts electronically accessible to the public via the internet by 2022, the new system will provide attorneys and unrepresented parties with greater access to case records and more convenient ways to manage cases, officials said.

The new system will include public access computers that will be available at the district and superior courthouses in Bangor when the system goes online. No exact date has been set.





Once the civil-case and family-matter court systems go online, the new system will bring online all trial court case types, including criminal and juvenile dockets, in the Penobscot and Piscataquis County courts in spring 2021, officials said.

Online training and tutorials will also be available for attorneys and staff, governmental entities, legal service providers, and others interested in learning how to use eFileMaine, officials said.