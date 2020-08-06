THOMASTON, Maine — A Route 1 cement plant has been fined nearly $70,000 by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for violating air emission standards over a five-year period.

Dragon Products Co. LLC agreed to pay $67,000 for the violations which date back to 2016, according to a monthly enforcement report from Maine DEP.

The violations were discovered through reports filed by Dragon and a subsequent investigation the DEP conducted.

The air emission violations span from 2013 to 2018. In 2016, Dragon exceeded its ammonia output limits for its manufacturing kiln on multiple occasions, according to the report. It also had multiple carbon monoxide emission violations in 2015 and 2016, among other violations that weren’t in compliance with the DEP’s emissions monitoring rules.