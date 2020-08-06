The 92-year-old sister of billionaire investor Warren Buffett known for her generosity to Maine causes and for creating charitable foundations that avoided traditional philanthropy efforts has died at her home in Rockport.

Doris Buffett died on Tuesday. The New York Times confirmed her death through her grandson, Alexander Buffett Rozek.

According to her obituary at legacy.com, Warren called herself a “retail philanthropist,” who wanted to give away the fortune she inherited through her Sunshine Lady Foundation, which helps provide education and other opportunities for the disadvantaged, and The Letters Foundation, which offers “last resort” grants to people with severe financial difficulties.

Buffett’s Maine-based charitable efforts included $580,000 in donations in 2010 and 2016 to Camp CaPella, a lakefront camp that caters to children and adults with disabilities. The $80,000 donation in 2016 helped to build two new overnight cabins, a site that can accommodate up to five tents, a new parking area and a network of community trails on 25 acres of hillside overlooking Phillips Lake for CaPella. The $500,000 donation in 2010 paid for a major overhaul to the camp.





Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation paid for the educations of 13 University of Maine at Augusta graduates who earned bachelor’s and associate’s degrees while incarcerated at the Maine State Prison in Warren. Among the organizations Buffett supported were Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, General Henry Knox Museum in Thomaston and Educare Central Maine, a birth-to-kindergarten education center in Waterville which was only the 12th in the nation when it opened in 2010.

She avoided contributing to what she called “S.O.B.’s” – symphonies, operas, and ballets – feeling that her money was better given to individuals in need.