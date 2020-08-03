A large building fire was reported early Monday afternoon at a multi-family home on Catell Street in Bangor, according to a local emergency dispatcher.

But no injuries were initially reported in the fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. and drew dozens of firefighters from multiple area departments. The fire did serious damage to the structure, but it appeared to be under control by 3 p.m. The structure was still standing, but appeared to have damage to the roof.

Crews line outside of a multi-family home on Catell Street in Bangor Monday after responding to a fire that broke out in the building. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The building appeared to be divided into multiple units at 16 and 18 Catell Street. Catell Street is just off Main Street near the Interstate 395 interchange.

BDN photographer Natalie Williams contributed reporting.