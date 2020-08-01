A 25-year-old Springvale man was killed Friday night and his passenger seriously injured when their car went off the road and crashed into some trees in Acton.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s office were called to H Road near Anderson Road about 11:17 p.m., according to Sheriff William King Jr. The driver, Brandon Kishimoto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Katie Muir, 24, of Lyman was transported to the Acton Fire Department and Life-flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was reported to be in critical but stable condition on Saturday, the sheriff said.

A witness reported that Kishimoto’s silver 2005 Hyundai, a 4-door Accent, was traveling west on H road and veered across into their lane before leaving the road and hitting the trees.





The crash still is under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor, the sheriff said.