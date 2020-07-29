A well known Portland music venue is closing its doors for good, as the pandemic keeps performance venues shuttered indefinitely.

Port City Music Hall will close, effectively immediately, the operators of its parent company, State Theatre Presents, said Wednesday.

General manager Lauren Wayne, who also manages the State Theatre, said the continued inability for venues statewide to open their doors while coronavirus-related restrictions on crowd sizes remain in place was directly to blame for the 550-seat venue’s closure.

“Live music venues were the first businesses to close at the start of the pandemic, and we’ll be the last to reopen. Port City Music Hall unfortunately cannot survive this crisis without revenue — and no end in sight,” Wayne said in a statement on Wednesday.





The venue has hosted everyone from national touring artists including Maggie Rogers, Margo Price and Father John Misty, to beloved Maine artists such as the Ghost of Paul Revere and the Mallett Brothers Band.

“For the last eight years, we’ve nurtured national and local bands, we’ve hosted countless benefits, and provided a safe, inclusive space for people to gather,” Wayne said.

Port City Music Hall, located at 504 Congress St., was owned by Crobo LLC, which also owns the State Theatre just a few blocks away on Congress Street. Crobo LLC operates State Theatre Presents, which produces shows at events at other venues statewide, including Thompson’s Point, also in Portland.

Wayne said that without some form of performance industry related relief, other venues will likely suffer the same fate.

“If there isn’t some industry-targeted relief soon we will not be the last venue to close its doors in Maine,” she said.

Wayne said the State Theatre would not be affected by Port City Music Hall’s closure.