A minor earthquake shook the Bath area early Wednesday morning.

The magnitude 2.2 earthquake was recorded about 3:10 a.m. at a depth of 3.1 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It hit about 4 miles north of Bath to the east of Merrymeeting Bay.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the quake caused any damage.

It’s the fifth earthquake recorded in Maine so far this year, according to the Maine Geological Survey. Since 1997, there have been 113 recorded earthquakes in the state, the Maine Geological Survey reports.





The strongest quake in recent memory occurred on July 14, 2006, when a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the ground northwest of Portage, according to the Maine Geological Survey. But Maine has felt the impact of much larger earthquakes that hit as far away as Plattsburg, New York, and Quebec City.

About 900,000 earthquakes below magnitude 2.5 are felt each year across the globe, according to Michigan Technological University.