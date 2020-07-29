Whether or not you are trying to sell your house in the near future, taking time to make simple renovations to your home will be beneficial to quality of life as well as your property value. However, some home renovations can be costly.

Luckily, there are easy, cheap home renovations that will add a lot of value to your home. Here is what the experts have to say about the best bang-for-your-buck home improvements.

Replace cabinet pulls

CAPTION A detail of the corner cabinet is seen at Mark Henderson’s home Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (Bangor Daily News/Bridget Brown) Credit: Bridget Brown | BDN

Improvements to your kitchen and bathrooms will not only freshen up your space but will add value to your home, should you need to sell. Some of these updates will cost a lot of money. Replacing cabinets or countertops, for instance, can cost thousands of dollars.

But there are smaller ways to update the spaces without spending the big bucks — like replacing the knobs on cabinet doors and drawers.





“You can get them for $2 a piece,” said said Cari Turnbull, owner of Maine Real Estate Experts in Cumberland. “That’s a really simple way and something that a homeowner can do themselves.”

Turnbull said that outdated cabinet pulls — for example, hanging or hinged pulls — will date a room and make it look older than it is. More modern styles like sleek metal bars or will freshen up the look of the space for very little cost or labor investment.

Add a backsplash