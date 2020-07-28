ROCKLAND, Maine ― Police are investigating a report of a man displaying his gun after someone pointed out that he wasn’t wearing a face mask inside of a Dunkin’.

The incident allegedly took place around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Dunkin’ on Main Street in Rockland. The man was standing in line and was not wearing a face covering, which is mandated while inside city businesses to deter the spread of COVID-19.

When another customer pointed out that he wasn’t wearing a mask, the man allegedly said he could not wear one because he was wearing “this.”

He then pulled up his shirt to show a handgun on his waist, according to Rockland Police Chief Chris Young.





The man did not brandish the hand gun or make any other comments.

Police have not been able to identify the man, but Young said he believes he may have been under the impression that he could not wear a face mask while also carrying a gun.

In Maine, it is legal to carry a concealed handgun — but there is no law that prohibits concealed weapon carriers from wearing a face mask, Young clarified.

Dunkin’ staff was not aware of the alleged incident until police followed up two hours later after receiving a call from a customer.

Based on the information police have obtained so far, Young said no crime occurred.