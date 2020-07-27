A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a black sedan in Deering Oaks Park on Sunday, according to Portland police.

Jonathan Burt, 29, of Lisbon, drove through the crowded park before hitting the pedestrian in the baseball field. The pedestrian later died at a local hospital.

Burt has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence of drugs, violation of conditions of release and operating without a license.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.





Both Burt and the passenger in the vehicle were treated for overdose symptoms, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact Portland Police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.