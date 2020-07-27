WILTON — Police in Wilton are actively searching for a Massachusetts murder suspect. Residents are urged to lock their doors and to keep keys out of their vehicles.

Derell Guy. Credit: Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Police are also asking Mainers to bring their dogs inside because police K-9s are working in the area.

Derell Guy is on Massachusetts’ most wanted list.

Police say Guy was seen in the area of Walker Hill Rd and Rt. 2 in Wilton Monday afternoon.





He is wanted for murder and armed robbery.

Guy goes by the nickname “Freckles” and has multiple tattoos on his body.

He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, which includes convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Guy is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Lynn, Massachusetts, on January 4, 2020.