An Androscoggin County man has been charged in connection with the shooting of another man in Lewiston that police have described as drug related.

Abdikadir Nur, 20, of Auburn, was arrested in Kennedy Park at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Police allege that he wounded George Simmons, 23, of Auburn, near or at 147 Bartlett St. in Lewiston on May 27.

Simmons was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital.

Nur was charged with Class A elevated aggravated assault and is being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail, police said.





Class A crimes carry punishments of up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.