Two women were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta on Wednesday.

A 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 26-year-old Kelsey Buckmore of Augusta and a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by 26-year-old Rachel Paquet of Smithfield crashed on Eastern Avenue about 2:45 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Both Buckmore and Paquet died at the scene, Lully said.

Lully said the crash remains under investigation. He did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash Thursday morning.