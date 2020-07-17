The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine plans to maintain travel restrictions on residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island despite impatience from some hotel operators in the state.

Maine requires visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide documentation of a negative test for coronavirus. The state has eased restrictions on residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Work With ME, a group that represents hotels, said Thursday the restriction is “embarrassing” and it’s time to lift it. Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said Massachusetts is Maine’s top feeder of tourism dollars and “its exclusion will continue to have a negative impact on our summer tourism-based businesses.”





Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ spokesperson Lindsay Crete said the positivity rate for Massachusetts and Rhode Island remain the highest in New England and the administration’s position has not changed.

“Residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are not prohibited from traveling to Maine, and Maine welcomes them, which is why the state is providing the testing alternative to the quarantine requirement,” Crete said.