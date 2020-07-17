Two Machiasport men have been arrested after one of them allegedly smashed the windshield of a Maine State Police trooper’s personal pickup truck.

Alfred “AJ” Polk, 20, and Dylan Nevala, 21, were arrested early Friday morning as state police executed search warrants at their respective homes, police said. Polk is facing a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Nevala is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The initial incident happened on June 24 when the wife of Maine State Police Sgt. Jeff Ingemi awoke in the middle of the night at their Marshfield home to the sound of what she thought were gunshots. Sgt. Ingemi went outside and found that the window on his personal pickup truck had been shattered, police said.

After police arrested the two men early Friday, they impounded a vehicle they believed to have been involved in the June 24 incident, police said.