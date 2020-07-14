Hundreds of cars were damaged at a Sanford dealership Tuesday when they were pelted with hail.

The people at Marc Motors said they have never seen anything like it. They were afraid the windows would break in the building.

There was so much hail that workers plowed it up in piles like snow banks.

“We have about 940 cars,” Marc Greenberg of Marc Motors said. “So it’s substantial. It’s the hoods, the roofs, the trunks, some just have a few dings and dents on them, some have more.”





Greenberg said insurance is covering the damage, and they are now selling the vehicles at a discount.