A Dedham man was killed Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision on Route 1A in Dedham.

Edwin Roberts, 89, was driving a red 2019 Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle on the Pine Trail Road in Dedham when he failed to stop at the intersection of Route 1A, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts drove into the southbound travel lane in front of a Dodge Ram pickup towing a camper driven by Ahmet Hakan Parlakulas, 50, of Williamsburg, Massachusetts. The towing camper hit Roberts’ car on the driver’s side, and both vehicles veered into the other side of the road.

They crashed into a white Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Randolph Mosley, 61, of Ellsworth. Another car, a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by 68-year-old Lawrence Saucier of Ellsworth, couldn’t stop in time and rear-ended Roberts’ Mercedes-Benz.





Roberts died at the scene, which closed the busy road for a substantial period of time while emergency responders and police did their job.

Other drivers and passengers were injured, including Parlakulus, who was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor along with his passenger, 57-year-old Nancy Parlakulus, also of Williamsburg, Massachusetts, with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Mosley, who was driving the Mitsubishi Outlander, was not injured, but the couple in the Prius were. Both Lawrence and Mary Saucier, 61, were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries not considered life-threatening.