A Fairfield woman was killed Saturday morning when she was ejected from a whitewater raft on the Kennebec River.

Emily Fournier, 33, was rafting with her family with Magic Falls Rafting about 11:30 a.m. when she and two others were thrown from the raft as they paddled through a rapid on the upper Kennebec River in Indian Stream Township, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Fouriner was pulled back into the raft after floating through a portion of the river, but was unresponsive, Latti said late Saturday night.

The raft pulled over at Moxie Lake Boat launch where first responders met them and evacuated Fournier, according to Latti.





She died at 1 p.m., he said.

No additional information was available.