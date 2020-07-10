Former Democractic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will make a virtual appearance at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor this month as one of the guest speakers at the school’s annual Champlain Institute.

Clinton is expected to address the online gathering live at 5 p.m. Monday, July 27. She is one of 19 speakers, some of whom will appear together, scheduled to address the Institute, which is being held entirely online this year from July 27-31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus of this year’s institute will be on the upcoming national elections on Nov. 3, including a focus on U.S. diplomacy, climate change, income inequality, national security, the Second Amendment and the Supreme Court.

Clinton served as First Lady when her husband, President Bill Clinton, served in the White House from 1993 through 2001, before serving as a U.S. senator from New York and as Secretary of State in President Barack Obama’s administration.





Other speakers include former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, federal appeals Judge Douglas Ginsburg, native Somali journalist (and now Mainer) Abdi Nor Iftin, New York Times Assistant Managing Editor Sam Sifton, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frances FitzGerald and writer Roxana Robinson, among others.

The talks are free and accessible to the public, but advance registration is required and can be done online. More information about the 2020 institute is available on COA’s website.