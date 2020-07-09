A body that washed up on a beach in Robbinston on Tuesday has been identified as a missing 64-year-old Canadian man from Saint Andrews, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The man’s name was not released. Because he is Canadian, and there is no indication that he died in Maine, the Saint Andrews Royal Canadian Mounted Police is responsible for determining a cause of death and why his body was in the water. The death is not considered suspicious.

The man was last seen on the afternoon of July 2 and reported missing to the RCMP on July 3, the CBC reported.

Robbinston is located west of Saint Andrews, almost directly across the St. Croix River.