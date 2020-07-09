Lewiston’s grieving school superintendent, Todd Finn, resigned Wednesday to return to teaching after a year on the job, having put his house on the market and taken medical leave, but his bosses might not be willing to let him go, the Sun Journal reported.

The 49-year-old Finn said in a statement that he “will not be able to return in my current capacity” after being on bereavement leave since July 1 and did not attend the School Committee’s two closed-door executive sessions on Wednesday night because he was at his father’s burial in Massachusetts, but the committee adjourned without voting to accept his resignation, the Sun Journal reported.

A former U.S. Army paratrooper who started his job on July 1, 2019, Finn had a three-year-plan to turn around the Lewiston school system’s poor attendance, low graduation rates and low test participation. His plan to turn around the nine Lewiston schools, which have about 6,000 students and 600 teachers, included boosting the schools’ graduation rate from 74 percent, which is one of the worst in the state, to 90 percent by 2022.

Another goal: to increase the number of students taking the Maine Educational Assessment tests. Only two of Lewiston’s nine schools have met the Maine Department of Education requirement that 95 percent of students take the tests. He wanted to increase that and monitor progress.

It was unclear on Thursday how many of those goals had been achieved.

He said Wednesday night that his plan is to teach again after being an administrator for 13 years, the Sun Journal reported.