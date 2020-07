A body washed ashore Tuesday on a Robbinston beach.

The body was found about 2:23 p.m., according to Maine State Police Lt. Roderick Charette.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta to determine an identity and cause of death.

Charette said there are no known missing persons in the Robbinston area and troopers are working with Canadian authorities on the investigation, which is ongoing.





Robbinston is south of Calais near Passamaquoddy Bay.