Spectrum Generations in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will be offering a free workshop to help individuals with diabetes, prediabetes, their caregivers or family members. Living Well with Diabetes will be offered beginning Monday, Aug. 13 and running through Sept. 17. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Topics such as testing your blood sugar, menu planning, stress management, increasing activity level, treating low blood sugar, caring for your feet, and healthy eating will be discussed.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please call 207- 620-1642 or email jpaquet@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. Technical support is available.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues.