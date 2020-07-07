Rescue workers have pulled the body of a diver from waters off Nubble Light in York, according to various news tweets and accounts.

WGME and News Center Maine report that the diver was an older man, possibly in his 60s. The man’s body was discovered sometime after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to WMTW, authorities got a report at about 1:30 p.m. of a diver gone missing. The search for his body occurred near the northeast side of the lighthouse, with the body being found about an hour later. Attempts to revive the diver failed.

Searchers included the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter from Cape Cod and a vessel from Portsmouth, and the Maine Marine Patrol. Tuesday’s discovery followed a rescue of a diver in the same same area on Monday, while another incident involving a diver occurred last week. The area’s strong currents likely contributed to the incidents, according to WMTW.