A new indoor adventure park is set to open this weekend at the Airport Mall on Union Street in Bangor, just 10 days after the state of Maine began allowing businesses like it to resume operations following statewide closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban Air Adventure Park’s second Maine location will open to the public on Saturday. The park, under construction since last summer, is located next door to the Hannaford Supermarket at the Airport Mall, in the former location of Staples.

Urban Air Adventure Park will open on July 11 at the Airport Mall in Bangor. Credit: Hoegger Communications

Urban Air Adventure Park will join the South Portland location to become the second Maine location for the nationwide chain of more than 140 indoor “adventure” centers. Urban Air offers a ropes course, trampolines, climbing walls, tube playground and a Sky Rider high-jump attraction, as well as packages for birthday parties for kids and for family outings.

The facility will undergo rigorous hourly cleaning, and for now will require guests to sign up for a two-hour arrival slot online, to manage capacity levels, Urban Air spokesperson Christina Prastik said. According to the Urban Air website, temperature checks will be done upon guests’ arrival.





Indoor amusement businesses were allowed to reopen July 1, as part of the third stage of Gov. Janet Mills’ multi-stage reopening plan for the state’s economy. State rules for the businesses require that customers and employees keep a six-foot distance from others whenever possible, and that they wear face coverings when that’s not possible. The state recommends face shields for employees who interact often with customers. The state’s checklist for indoor amusement businesses also requires stepped up cleaning and disinfection.

A sneak preview of the park is set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, with free admission for essential workers such as health care employees and first responders. Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.