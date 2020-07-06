The Maine Audubon Society is going ahead with its annual count of common loons this year.

Loons have recovered slowly in population in Maine over the past four decades. The Audubon Society said its 37th annual count is scheduled to take place on the morning of July 18.

Hundreds of volunteers head to lakes around the state to look for loons as part of the count. They typically found about 1,500 during the counts of the mid-1980s. Last year, they counted 3,129 adult loons.

The Audubon Society said some usual counters are not able to participate this year. Volunteers can find out about participating on the organization’s website.





Loons in Maine have been aided by no-wake boating laws and bans on lead fishing tackle.