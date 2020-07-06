A Maine state trooper was released from an Augusta hospital on Thursday more than two weeks after a speeding car struck him.

Trooper Michael Nunez left MaineGeneral Medical Center about 10 a.m. and was escorted to Massachusetts, where he will begin rehabilitation, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nunez is expected to return to Maine in about three weeks, England said.

Nunez was struck June 14 by a sports car driven by Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou, police said last month.





Belmain is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Waterville. That chase continued onto Route 3 in Augusta with speeds during the chase reaching up to 100 mph, according to police.



Nunez, a three-year veteran of the state police, was setting up a spike mat on Route 3 near the Family Dollar in China when Belmain struck him before crashing, according to police.

Belmain was arrested on June 25 after he was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license.