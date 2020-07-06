ASHLAND, Maine — A moose is dead but a driver uninjured after the animal crashed through the man’s windshield near Ashland.

A moose’s body is lodged in the windshield in the aftermath of a car crash in T11 R4 Wels near Presque Isle on Saturday, July 4. [Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office]

Robert Morrow, 27, of Ashland was eastbound on Saturday afternoon on Route 163 in Township 11 Range 4 Wels — between Ashland and Mapleton — when he was unable to avoid hitting a moose that had entered the roadway, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s department was called around 4 p.m. about the crash.

Morrow’s 2004 Kia sedan struck the moose, which went through the windshield and died on impact, police said. The moose came to rest on the passenger seat of the vehicle.





Morrow was driving without passengers and was not injured. The sheriff’s office said the outcome would have been far worse if there had been any passengers in the vehicle.