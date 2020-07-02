A former Democratic senator from Brunswick has been charged after police say his dog got loose and bit two people.

The Forecaster reports that Stan Gerzofsky was charged with allowing a dog to be at large and keeping a dangerous or nuisance dog.

Gerzofsky, who was term limited out of office in 2016 and is running against Democratic Rep. Mattie Daughtry for Senate District 24, was issued a warning about the dog, a 4-year-old German shepherd, in January, according to the weekly newspaper.

Brunswick police told The Forecaster that the dog jumped a six-foot fence on the evening of June 5 and morning of June 6 and bit a passerby on both occasions.





Gerzofsky surrendered the dog, a re-home that he got two years ago, to the Midcoast Humane Society, according to The Forecaster.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated that Stan Gerzofsky is currently serving in the Maine Senate. He running to return to the Senate this November.