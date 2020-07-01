The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Maine’s hospitality industry could lose a third of its revenue and shed tens of thousands of jobs this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, University of Maine economists say.

The report issued Tuesday compares the likely performance of restaurants and lodging businesses this year to how they fared in 2018, the most recent year analyzed by economists for the HospitalityMaine trade group, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The study predicts the Maine hospitality industry’s economic contribution for the full year will be $4.6 billion, about 33 percent less than two years ago. It also projects a 42 percent drop in employment.

Nationwide, leisure and hospitality businesses shed more than 7 million jobs between March and May, according to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.