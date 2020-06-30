Colby College will close its campus to visits from students’ family and friends, cancel family homecoming weekend, employ remote instruction and require all on-campus students to stay on the Waterville campus through October break as it strives to reopen this fall and stop the spread of coronavirus.

College President David A. Greene outlined in detail the campuses’ reopening plan in a letter released on Tuesday, the most detailed proposal yet since COVID-19 shut down Maine schools months ago. He described the plan as strict but necessary.

The Watertown-based campus joins Bates College and Bowdoin University as small liberal arts Maine schools rolling out plans that seek to maintain their academic environments in the era of social distancing, face masks and a virus that can kill. It’s a difficult balance, Greene wrote.





“We will have to implement strict safety protocols that will make the Colby experience different in some ways than we normally expect. But I am also persuaded that it can be an outstanding year if we all understand the risks and take appropriate steps in our everyday interactions to mitigate them,” Greene wrote. “This will truly be a time when we will all need to focus on ensuring that our personal behavior is entirely aligned with the common good.”

The school will largely discontinue professional travel for faculty and staff and require all Colby community members to inform the school of their out-of-state travel “with the understanding that a return to campus might require a quarantine period,” Greene wrote.

Of the October lockdown, Greene wrote, “We are committed to making this a ‘staycation’ with great programs to allow students to decompress mid-semester.”

Colby’s plan includes:

― Opening the college’s newly constructed Lockwood Hotel on Main Street as a student residence for this year only.

― Requiring all campus community members to complete a daily self-assessment through a cellphone application, with members showing signs of COVID-19 required to quarantine pending test results. Faculty and staff showing signs will remain at home until negative test results are confirmed.

― The creation of a “comprehensive contact tracing operation” to minimize outbreaks.

― The enforced wearing of face masks “in most spaces, including classrooms and campus buildings” and the reassignment of classrooms and class times to allow for social distancing. Outdoor spaces will be used during warmer months.

― A redesigned dining program that allows for food pickup, reduced seating and the elimination of most self-serve options.

School will start two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, on Aug. 26. On-campus instruction will end Nov. 24, and finals will be completed remotely, according to the plan.