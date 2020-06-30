The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Mainers who travel to Massachusetts, and vice versa, will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days, that state’s governor announced Tuesday.

Maine is among seven states that Massachusetts will no longer subject to the self-quarantine requirement “due to lower infection rates across the northeast region,” Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said during a press conference on Tuesday.





“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Baker added.

The change in Massachusetts’ coronavirus restrictions is effective Wednesday. Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey are the other states cited. Visitors from all other states will still need to quarantine, Baker said. So will returning Massachusetts residents, unless they are returning from one of the aforementioned states.

Maine still requires all but those in essential jobs to quarantine for seven days unless they can provide test results showing they don’t have COVID-19.

Baker also said both Massachusetts residents and visitors to the state are required to use masks or face coverings in public places where they can’t socially distance, according to The Associated Press.