The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday that opened the door for religious schools to obtain public funds means Maine’s ban on using tax dollars to pay tuition at religious schools is unconstitutional, according to an attorney for three families who have challenged the law.

The court’s 5-4 ruling, with conservatives in the majority, came in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education that makes donors eligible for up to $150 in state tax credits, according to the Associated Press. Montana’s Legislature created the tax credit in 2015, but the state’s highest court struck it down as a violation of the state Constitution’s ban on state aid to religious schools.

Maine does not have a program like Montana’s, but a 1981 statute requiring that school districts without high schools pay tuition to send students to nearby public or private schools bars tuition payments to religious schools. Three Maine families challenged that ban in 2018 in U.S. District Court in Bangor.





Last year, U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby ruled that the law did not violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but the families appealed. That appeal is pending before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

Timothy Keller, a lawyer with the Institute for Justice in Arizona, represents the Maine families as well as the women who challenged Montana’s law. He said Tuesday that the ruling will apply to Maine.

“Maine must end its discriminatory policy and permit religious schools to participate in its tuition payment programs,” Keller said.

The lawyer said that he would ask the appellate court in Boston to apply Tuesday’s decision to the Maine case.

Two families with students at Bangor Christian Schools in Bangor — David and Amy Carson of Glenburn and Alan and Judith Gillis of Orrington — along with Troy and Angela Nelson of Palermo sued the Maine Department of Education shortly before school started in August 2018. Four months later, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief supporting the parents.

Groups including the ACLU of Maine and National School Boards Association have submitted briefs arguing that the Maine law is constitutional.

The Maine Office of the Attorney General, Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the ACLU of Maine did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

It was unclear early Tuesday afternoon whether the Legislature would have to repeal the 1981 ban on religious school funding or whether the Supreme Court’s ruling on its own would allow municipalities to make tuition payments to religious schools this fall.