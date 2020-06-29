The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

A coronavirus outbreak investigation has been opened at Bath Iron Works after three cases believed to be connected to ongoing strikes were discovered, state health officials said Monday.

All three individuals “participated in outdoor union activities,” referring to an ongoing strike from Machinists Union Local S6, the shipyard’s biggest union over a contract dispute, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said. An outbreak investigation is typically opened when a number of linked cases are discovered.

Two of the people worked in the same department and all three carpooled together, Shah said. They worked in the facility until June 18 or 19, he said.

The strike entered its second week this week after the union rejected a three-year contract offer from BIW that included a 3 percent annual rise but increased insurance copays and had provisions on hiring subcontractors and seniority that union members said was unacceptable. The shipyard employs over 6,000 people.

Coronavirus cases have been connected to the shipyard before, with the fourth known case announced last Thursday. That person had last been at work on June 18.

The state is offering testing to 53 people that BIW has determined may have interacted with the individuals first before deciding whether more widespread testing is necessary, Shah said. He said department-by-department testing may be challenging because employees from different departments often interact.

Workplace outbreaks have become common during the pandemic. An outbreak at Tyson Foods reached over 50 cases, and an outbreak at Abbott Laboratories was announced in early June after 23 cases had been sporadically detected since mid-April.