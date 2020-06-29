A few weeks after her comments about transgender women received pushback from fans and celebrities alike, Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling found herself in a Twitter dustup with Stephen King after he rebuked her statements.

The trouble started on June 6, when Rowling took to Twitter to criticize an article that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of the word “women.” Four days later, Rowling published an essay in which she further outlined her opinions on transgender men and women, including her belief that by throwing “open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”

In the ensuing days, a number of the actors from the Harry Potter films — including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne — criticized her views and many Harry Potter fans expressed outrage at her comments.

On Sunday, Rowling posted another Twitter thread about her views, which included a quote from the feminist Andrea Dworkin — a quote that Stephen King then retweeted.





Andrea Dworkin wrote: ‘Men often react to women’s words—speaking and writing—as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence.’ It isn't hateful for women speak about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shaming for doing so. 8/9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 28, 2020

Rowling responded with a tweet praising King. The now-deleted tweet read: “I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached — maybe not Annie Wilkes levels — but new heights.”

She added, “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.”

Shortly afterward, another Twitter user asked King whether he believed trans women are women, and he responded: “Yes. Trans women are women.”

You should address the TERF tweet. By telling us constant readers if you believe trans women are women. — undecided voter (@CodySkinnerFan) June 28, 2020

Rowling then deleted her tweets praising King.