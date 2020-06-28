The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

A night after a tweet and other posts showed a photo of a crowd of more than 100 people on Portland’s Wharf Street with nary a face mask in sight, businesses there complied with coronavirus regulations, a city spokesperson said Sunday.

Wharf Street last night, just in case you were wondering where the next Maine COVID outbreak was gonna come from pic.twitter.com/gz0XMUuI1T — Hilary (@NotThatHilary) June 27, 2020

Conversations city enforcement officials had with Wharf Street businesses on Saturday morning — and the threatened if not actual appearance of police and two city code officers there on Saturday night — were effective in deterring Saturday night crowds from violating the face mask requirement, spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.





“No violations cited last night; businesses complied,” Grondin said in an email on Sunday. “We will continue to monitor and address as needed.”

The tweet on Saturday that showed a picture of a Friday night crowd warned: “Wharf Street last night, just in case you were wondering where the next Maine COVID outbreak was gonna come from.”

Portland responded to the tweet, which was widely circulated, with a civic alert warning that threatened to end outdoor dining on Wharf Street or others wherever violations are discovered.