Another 52 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,154 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,102 on Friday.

Of those, 2,809 have been confirmed positive, while 345 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc and York counties.

One new death was reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll up to 104.

So far, over 300 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 24 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 24 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,566. That means there are 484 active and likely cases in the state, up from 457 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 1,685 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 94,526 negative test results out of 98,858 overall. Just under 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,656 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 60 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 469, 105 and 497 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (23), Franklin (39), Hancock (16), Kennebec (143), Knox (24), Lincoln (23), Oxford (35), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (27), Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

As of early Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,483,516 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 125,169 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.