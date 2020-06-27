The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Law enforcement will hit Portland’s Wharf Street starting Saturday night to enforce coronavirus reopening regulations in response to reports and social media posts showing large crowds of people not wearing masks at businesses there.

The city warned of the enforcement action on its civic alerts webpage on Saturday, after a tweet and other posts showed a photo of a crowd of more than 100 people on Wharf Street with nary a mask in sight.

Wharf Street last night, just in case you were wondering where the next Maine COVID outbreak was gonna come from pic.twitter.com/gz0XMUuI1T

— Hilary (@NotThatHilary) June 27, 2020

The civic alerts warning threatened to end outdoor dining on Wharf Street or others wherever violations are discovered.

“City staff spoke again this morning to businesses to make sure they understand the requirements and the ramifications if they do not enforce on their own,” the alert said.

Two city code officers plus police will address any violations, according to the warning.