This story will be updated.

Bangor schools Superintendent Betsy Webb said Thursday she will step down in October after 12 years leading the city’s schools to become a professor at the University of Maine.

The public announcement of her retirement came the day after Webb and school committee members apologized to students of color for their experiences with racism at Bangor High School, which they learned about through a Bangor Daily News article published earlier this week. Webb also shared details of an outside investigation she has ordered into how Bangor High handled reports of the discrimination that five Black students experienced.

She’s also stepping down as the school department, the third largest in Maine, puts together plans for reopening buildings this fall after closing down in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.





“Please know I am fully committed over the next four months to the top priorities of reopening plans, building antiracism and equity, and for a smooth transition of leadership,” Webb said.

Webb will become a professor in UMaine’s Educational Leadership department and will also serve as the executive director of the Penobscot Regional Educational Partnership, a teacher training collaborative.

“These positions allow me to accomplish my professional goal of assisting with growing the next generation of educators,” Webb said.

Webb served as assistant superintendent of the Bangor School Department before she was promoted to her current role in 2008. She informed school committee members of her decision on Wednesday night.

“She is an outstanding leader and I have often said with her skills, she could lead a Fortune 500 Company. We are lucky she chose education,” Bangor School Committee Chair Warren Caruso said in a statement. “We also know Dr. Webb will guide us through the next several months with a focus on the priorities of reopening plans and a call to action to build antiracism and equity.”

The school committee has not announced a timeline for a search for Webb’s replacement.