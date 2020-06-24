Ellsworth police have a favor to ask:

Please, don’t bother the bear.

A black bear that has been hanging out near Ellsworth Elementary Middle School for the last several days climbed a tree on Wednesday morning, giving animal welfare workers a chance to put a tranquilizer dart into it so it can be relocated before it or anybody in the area can be harmed.

Except for this: The bear was too high in the tree to make the dart a safe option.





And it wouldn’t come down on its own.

A black bear, believed to be a male, has been hanging around the neighborhood near Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School for a few days and climbed a tree on a residential street on Wednesday morning. Local police and state game wardens responded and considered using a dart to tranquilize and capture the bear, but decided the bear was too high in the tree for that plan to be practical. Instead, they set up a baited bear trap Wednesday near the base of the tree in hopes that it climbs down and gets trapped so it then can be relocated out of the city. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

So Ellsworth police and Maine game wardens have done the logical thing. Police barricaded the tree, which is in the area of State Street and Shore Road, and put a notice on the department’s Facebook page:



“The area is taped off with “Police Line Do Not Cross” tape. In order to safely catch the bear and relocate him we need people out of the area and not bothering [sic] the bear,” the notice states. “Please stay out of the area.”

The warden service placed a baited bear trap at the bottom of the tree.

As of 7 p.m., the bear was still in the tree, police said.