A man driving a dark-colored SUV with out-of-state license plates has been reportedly trying to abduct women walking in neighborhoods in Bangor, Hampden and Mount Desert Isle, police said Wednesday.

“Residents are encouraged to watch for vehicles that appear to be out of place in their neighborhoods. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to your local police department,” Bangor Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said in a statement describing how the man had tried to talk women into his vehicle in Bangor and Hampden.

“This male is alleged to strike up conversations and [make] the females feel uncomfortable,” Beaulieu said.

Ellsworth police posted a Facebook message describing the incidents as “recent attempted abductions.” It said that witnesses provided three different descriptions of the man and that two described out-of-state plates. One incident occurred on Mount Desert Isle.





The potential victims were teenage girls and a woman in her 60s, according to the posting.