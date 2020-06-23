If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

MAPLETON, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a Mapleton man on multiple charges of sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

Charles C. Lagasse, 75, was arrested on Carvell Road in Mapleton on Friday, May 29, without incident, and was taken to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, police said.

Lagasse faces nine charges: two of gross sexual assault, three of unlawful sexual contact, two of visual sexual aggression against a child, one of sexual misconduct with a child and one of simple assault, the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.





Lagasse left the jail shortly after he was arrested, and appeared before a Maine District Court judge remotely on June 1, the office said.

A Caribou judge set Lagasse’s unsecured bail at $5,000. He will be required to pay that amount only if he fails to appear in court and he was able to leave custody without putting any money upfront.

Under the bail conditions the court imposed, Lagasse cannot have any contact with any victims in his case or individuals under the age of 18. He is also prohibited from possessing firearms or desktop, laptop or tablet computers.



His arraignment date is tentatively set for Aug. 12.