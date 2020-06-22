The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The widest racial disparity in the U.S. stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is in Maine, where Black residents are contracting the virus at 20 times the rate of their white neighbors.

Maine has the highest percentage of white residents of any state and it also has a low rate of coronavirus infection, with less than 3,000 cases in total. But the Portland Press Herald reports Black Mainers, who make up 1.4 percent of the state’s population, account for nearly a quarter of the state’s coronavirus cases.

The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition called the disparity “enormous and growing” and told the newspaper the state’s Black community has suffered from compromised access to health services during the pandemic.

“We are making strides and we are attempting to do better in partnership with members of those communities. But … I will be the first to acknowledge that we have more to do there,” Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said recently.