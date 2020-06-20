CARIBOU, Maine — Fifteen Caribou firefighters were assisted Friday night by crews from Limestone in fighting a shed fire that grew into a forest fire on Bog Road.

The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. and firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours. Although the fire spread into the woods, the crews’ quick response helped them save a few adjacent structures.

Firefighter and paramedic Eric Dickinson said nobody was hurt during the incident, and that crews returned to the scene on Saturday morning to take care of potential hot spots in the woods.

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department was assisted by Limestone, Fort Fairfield, and Presque Isle departments in fighting a shed fire that quickly spread into the nearby trees on Friday night. And while the shed was deemed a total loss, crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to any nearby structures. Credit: Courtesy of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department

The shed, which was insured, was deemed a total loss. A cause has not yet been determined.

Dickinson said crews were particularly challenged by high temperatures, which were higher than 90 degrees when the fire was first reported.