17 more coronavirus cases reported as another Mainer dies

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 17, 2020 12:01 pm

Updated: June 17, 2020 12:44 pm

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 17 more coronavirus cases in the state.

There have now been 2,836 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,819 on Tuesday.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Of those, 2,509 have been confirmed positive, while 327 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest death involved a resident of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 102.

So far, 323 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 27 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 2,275 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 459 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 485 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 77,025 negative test results out of 80,908 overall. About 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,461 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 58 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 434, 101 and 450 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (37), Hancock (13), Kennebec (138), Knox (23), Lincoln (21), Oxford (34), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (26) Waldo (55) and Washington (1) counties. Information about where another case was detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,141,306 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 117,033 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: What Maine is doing to expand contact tracing